1 dead, 2 injured following serious head-on crash in Rockland

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a Rockland man veered into oncoming traffic Thursday afternoon and caused a violent head-on crash that left him dead and two others injured.

The 40-year-old man was driving west on Market Street when for reasons still under investigation, he lost control of his Nissan Versa and veered into the eastbound lane of Centre Avenue and struck a Mercedes sedan driven by a 43-year-old Rockland man.

Officers responding to the scene around 1:30 p.m. transported the driver of the Nissan to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A 20-year-old Brockton man who was also riding in the Versa was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No further information has been released.

