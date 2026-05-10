BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating separate shootings in Mattapan and Dorchester overnight that left one person dead and two others injured.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 28 Woolston St. around 11:30 p.m. found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Boston police. The person, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Then, officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 255 Geneva St. around 2 a.m. found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Both were taken to nearby hospitals.

No arrests have been made in connection with either shooting.

While taking part in the Mother’s Day Walk for Peace in Boston, Mayor Wu addressed the shootings, saying, “This is far from done and every day we’re going to hold ourselves to the highest standards and keep pushing to make sure we’re doing more.”

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)