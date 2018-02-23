1 dead, 4 injured in Dallas house explosion

DALLAS, TX (WHDH) — An 11-year-old was killed in a house explosion in Dallas. Four others were injured.

The explosion happened around 7 a.m. on Friday according to officials.

Four other people are being treated for injuries. Their condition is unknown.

Neighbors who heard the explosion said they have also experienced two other fires or explosions in the area in the last two days.

Investigators are still investigating all three incidents.

