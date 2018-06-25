1 dead after New Hampshire ATV crash in South Chatham

CHATHAM, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says one man has died while riding an all-terrain vehicle.

The department says 62-year-old Roger Johnson was found next to his ATV with fatal injuries on June 20 in Chatham. He was pronounced dead at the scene that afternoon.

The investigation revealed the South Chatham resident was following another ATV when he left the roadway and struck a tree.

Johnson was not wearing a helmet at the time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

