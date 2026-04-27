DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has died after a tractor-trailer rolled over in Danvers Monday afternoon, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Crews responded to I-95 North at exit 70 on the Danvers/Peabody line at approximately 10:57 a.m. for a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle. Sky 7 HD flew over the scene, showing the contents of the truck spilled all over the side of the road and the cab upside down.

State police said the driver of the tractor-trailer sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Several lanes were closed in the area, causing traffic delays for hours. The scene has since cleared and all lanes reopened at approximately 2:40 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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