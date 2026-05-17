WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was taken to the hospital after a fiery, multi-vehicle crash on Route 195 in Wareham on Sunday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported crash around 8:45 a.m. found one of the vehicles in flames, according to state police.

One of the drivers was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

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