BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hurt in an officer involved shooting that stemmed from a carjacking in Roxbury Wednesday night, according to Boston police.

The incident happened in the area of 10 Linwood Square at approximately 10 p.m.

Boston police said a preliminary investigation suggests a driver tried to strike officers with a stolen car, and an officer opened fire.

One person was hurt in the incident. Boston police said they do not believe any officers have serious injuries at this time.

Boston police homicide detectives are investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

