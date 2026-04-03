READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A Reading man was sentenced to eight months in prison for trafficking endangered wildlife animals.

Adam Bied, 40, was charged in June of 2024 with buying nearly 115 animal parts, many from animals on the US endangered species list.

Investigators said they found the illicit items in his home, storage unit, and car.

Bied pleaded guilty in January.

He was also fined $75,000.

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