WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hurt after a car rolled over in Westwood Monday afternoon, according to Westwood police.

Police responded to the crash in the area of 71 Providence Highway (Route 1) in front of the Budget Inn at approximately 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a car had rolled over, knocked down a telephone pole, and struck the Budget Inn.

The building was damaged, police said, and the building inspector is also responding.

One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not yet known.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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