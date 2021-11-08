BOSTON (WHDH) - Ten college towns in Massachusetts have been ranked among the safest in the United States, according to a new study.

Safe Wise’s “50 Safest College Towns in America of 2021” report found that Curry College in Milton is the safest college town in the country.

Researchers also found that Massachusetts had the most safe college towns of any state. The next closest was California with six.

The average yearly cost of tuition among the largest schools in the 10 Massachusetts towns on the list is $40,902, according to the study.

The Massachusetts college towns that made the top 50 and the schools they are home to are as follows:

Milton — Curry College

5. Wellesley — Wellesley College

7. North Andover — Merrimack College

13. Beverly — Endicott College

23. Bridgewater — Bridgewater State University

26. Easton — Stonehill College

36. Waltham — Brandeis University

38. South Hadley — Mount Holyoke College

39. Amherst — University of Massachusetts

49. Medford — Tufts University

The University of New Hampshire in Durham was ranked the second safest college community, while Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island, ranked eighth.

The most dangerous college town in America is Louisiana State University of Alexandria.

For more on the study, click here.

