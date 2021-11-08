BOSTON (WHDH) - Ten college towns in Massachusetts have been ranked among the safest in the United States, according to a new study.
Safe Wise’s “50 Safest College Towns in America of 2021” report found that Curry College in Milton is the safest college town in the country.
Researchers also found that Massachusetts had the most safe college towns of any state. The next closest was California with six.
The average yearly cost of tuition among the largest schools in the 10 Massachusetts towns on the list is $40,902, according to the study.
The Massachusetts college towns that made the top 50 and the schools they are home to are as follows:
- Milton — Curry College
5. Wellesley — Wellesley College
7. North Andover — Merrimack College
13. Beverly — Endicott College
23. Bridgewater — Bridgewater State University
26. Easton — Stonehill College
36. Waltham — Brandeis University
38. South Hadley — Mount Holyoke College
39. Amherst — University of Massachusetts
49. Medford — Tufts University
The University of New Hampshire in Durham was ranked the second safest college community, while Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island, ranked eighth.
The most dangerous college town in America is Louisiana State University of Alexandria.
