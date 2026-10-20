CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Chelsea-based meat company Kayem recalled more than 1.5 million pounds of meat and poultry products.

Kayem, which makes the iconic Fenway Frank, said many of its ready-to-eat meat and poultry products may not have been stories in the proper temperatures.

All of the impacted products were produced between March and October 7 of this year.

If you have these products in your fridge, you should throw them away.

Kayem is not the only brand affected; products distributed by Genoa, Al Fresco, Jordan’s, Essem, and several others have also experienced issues with improper storage temperatures.

The USDA said no reports of illness in connection with these products

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