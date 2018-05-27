10 displaced after multi-family house fire in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews responded to a burning home in Chelsea Sunday morning that left 10 people displaced.

Emergency crews received reports of flames coming from the back porch of a duplex on Reynolds Avenue and responded to the scene.

Everyone in the home was able to escape without injury.

The Red Cross is on scene helping those 10 people find a place to stay.

