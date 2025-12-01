WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and his wife Ann Michael got in the holiday spirit over the weekend — picking out a Christmas tree for their home at a farm in Westwood.

The couple stopped by the Bean Farm Saturday night, where number 10 bought, of course, a 10-foot tree.

The owner of the farm said the Mayes couldn’t have been nicer.

“It’s great that he’s supporting another local business in what his now his hometown,” said Chris Bean, the owner of Bean Farm. “They’ve driven by the farm quite a few times and they knew they wanted to come here and get their Christmas tree. They picked out a beautiful 10-foot tree and we took care of it. I gave it to him on the house as a nice welcome gift to our town of Westwood.”

Bean said his family farm has been around since 1971, and he hopes Drake and his family come back again next year for their tree.

