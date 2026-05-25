FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA Commuter Rail’s summer schedule goes into effect Monday, with adjustments being made to some lines to improve reliability or to reflect completed construction porjects.

The lines with schedule shifts include:

Fall River – New Bedford

Framingham – Worcester

Franklin – Foxboro

Newburyport – Rockport

An adjusted schedule will also be in effect from June 8 to July 12 to accommodate increased service for the World Cup.

THe T said departure times for those lines are changing in anticipation of thousands of people taking the Commuter Rail to Foxboro for World Cup matches at Gillette Stadium.

Foxboro Station underwent renovations in anticipation of the games.

Gillette Stadium will host seven World Cup matches, including a quarterfinal, starting on June 13.

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