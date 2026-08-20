BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is reminding riders that Orange Line service will be suspended between Oak Grove and Back Bay for 11 days beginning today, Aug. 20.

During this service suspension, the MBTA will perform essential track and signal upgrades on the Orange Line. This regular, planned renewal and revitalization work is ongoing and continuous, ensuring the long-term stability of infrastructure.

Alternate Travel Options

Riders can find complete information at MBTA.com/OrangeLine. More information on these service changes and alternate travel options is below:

Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Oak Grove and North Station.

Express shuttle bus service will serve Oak Grove, Malden Center, Wellington, and North Station.

Riders using the shuttles buses should budget ample extra travel time. For example, a rider traveling to Downtown Crossing from Oak Grove should budget at least an additional 70 minutes of travel in additional to their regular commute.

For service through the downtown area near Back Bay, riders are encouraged to utilize parallel Green Line service between North Station and Copley (which is less than a quarter-mile or about a four-minute walk from Back Bay). The MBTA will increase Green Line service during this time to accommodate Orange Line riders.

There will be free fares with the fare gates open at Back Bay and Copley.

Riders are encouraged to consider fare-free Commuter Rail service between Oak Grove and North Station.

All shuttle buses are accessible to riders with disabilities. However, some buses used during weekday periods will be lift-equipped, coach-style buses. All shuttle buses operating on weekends will be ramp-equipped, low-floor buses. Accessible van service will also be available at downtown Orange Line stations between Back Bay and North Station as well as Copley on the Green Line for riders who prefer it. Riders should see station personnel or use a station call box to request accessible van service.

More information is also available through in-station signage and public announcements. Transit Ambassadors and MBTA staff will be available on-site to offer information and assistance during these service changes. Riders are encouraged to subscribe to T-Alerts or to follow the MBTA on X @MBTA for up-to-date service information.

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