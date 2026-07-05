BOSTON (WHDH) - Eleven people are displaced after a fire tore through a building in Roxbury on Sunday morning and caused the roof to collapse.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Maple Street around 8:45 a.m. evacuated the building and ordered a second alarm, according to the Boston Fire Department. While battling the flames from outside the building, the roof collapsed.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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