NEW YORK (AP) — Your English teacher and your gym teacher are married. And we finally know a few more details surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden.

Adam Sandler officiated, which both delighted and confused those who had been guessing who would have the high honor. Swift’s brother Austin Swift served as her man of honor, and Kelce’s brother and podcast co-host Jason Kelce served as the groom’s best man.

The event was attended by hundreds of celebrities, athletes and close friends and family, but even after the marriage announcement was made Friday evening, many of the wedding details remained hidden as photos remained elusive — including any hint of what Swift or Kelce wore.

Here is what we know (and still don’t know):

A star-filled wedding at MSG

Swift once joked that anyone she had ever talked to would be invited to the wedding, and Friday’s event appeared to make good on that promise.

Singer Camila Cabello, actors Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke and Jason Sudeikis and models Karlie Kloss and Gigi Hadid were among the guests, as well as New York Giants wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle. Actor Laura Dern was photographed leaving.

It may be easier to list those not in attendance, which apparently included Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who previously had a close relationship with Swift but were reportedly seen in upstate New York over the holiday weekend.

Zoe Kravitz was in attendance, but her fiance — Harry Styles, an ex of Swift — was in London on tour.

How was MSG transformed? Stay tuned

The arena may have provided the privacy and secrecy that Swift and Kelce were looking for in planning a wedding, but that has also meant that those eager to look at how the couple transformed it into a bridal venue are continuing to wait.

Remarkably, even with the guest list listed as high as 1,000 people, no photos had been released or shared as of Saturday.

Yet hosts of “Good Morning America” who were invited confirmed Saturday that Stevie Nicks performed, the couple wrote their own vows.

“As intimate as it could possibly be given it was Madison Square Garden. Really this garden inside the garden, just so beautiful,” George Stephanopoulos said. “It’s hard to imagine a place that big and a wedding with such stars could feel so personal and so intimate.”

Nicks and Swift have been close friends for years ever since the two performed a duet in 2010 at the Grammy Awards.

While many celebrities and other attendees shared their looks for the big day, it’s still unknown what Swift or Kelce wore.

The only thing we do know is that their outfits came from Christian Dior Haute Couture and its designer Jonathan Anderson, with shoes custom-made by Christian Louboutin. Swift wore Cartier jewelry.

A spokesperson for Christian Dior Haute Couture confirmed that the wedding looks were designed by Anderson, saying they were created in Paris in “close collaboration with the couple.”

Swift’s publicist said it was the designer’s first couture wedding dress for a high-profile celebrity. He previously designed a couture wedding dress for Chinese model Ming Xi, who was married in June.

Yet Anderson’s avant-garde, edgy style is somewhat of a departure from the designers Swift has selected in the past, though both she and Kelce are both known for their love of fashion.

Anderson moved to Dior after more than a decade at the Spanish house Loewe, where he became known for his craft and wit and turned it into a highly admired label.

He also was behind the looks for the 2024 film “Challengers” and won praise for his costume designs.

Many rush to celebrate the happy couple

The Empire State Building said it lit up in blue to serve as Swift’s “something blue” for the big day. Elmo posted a poem congratulating his friends for saying “I do.” The global superstar and her star football player husband quickly received warm and joyous reactions to their marriage.

Dolly Parton jokingly teased before the wedding that she wanted dibs on their firstborn child while singing her famous lyrics “I will always love you.” The couple donated $2 million to Parton’s Imagination Library earlier that week as part of giving $26 million to local and national charities across the U.S.

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