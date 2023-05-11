FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots say they plan on honoring team and league legend Tom Brady during this year’s home opener.

With an image reading “LFG! Home Opener 2023 – Thank You Tom Game,” the Patriots tweeted out plans to honor Brady during their first game at Gillette Stadium for the 2023 season.

12 is coming home.@TomBrady will be honored at our home opener at @GilletteStadium.



Full game info tonight at 8:00 PM on @nflnetwork. pic.twitter.com/ot2iEO7EDa — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 11, 2023

Details on the game itself, as well as the rest of the NFL season schedule, are set to come out around 8 p.m. tonight.

Plans to honor Brady, who retired for good earlier this year, were announced a day after the team said it would be Europe-bound for a week this coming season, playing the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany, for Week 10 of the regular season.

“The greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxboro, and I’m happy to tell you…I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game.”



Robert Kraft on honoring @TomBrady at @GilletteStadium. pic.twitter.com/Dg4Aq2TXvq — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 11, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)