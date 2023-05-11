FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots say they plan on honoring team and league legend Tom Brady during this year’s home opener.
With an image reading “LFG! Home Opener 2023 – Thank You Tom Game,” the Patriots tweeted out plans to honor Brady during their first game at Gillette Stadium for the 2023 season.
Details on the game itself, as well as the rest of the NFL season schedule, are set to come out around 8 p.m. tonight.
Plans to honor Brady, who retired for good earlier this year, were announced a day after the team said it would be Europe-bound for a week this coming season, playing the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany, for Week 10 of the regular season.
