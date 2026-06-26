HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 12-year-old girl has died following a scooter crash in Haverhill Thursday afternoon.

Haverhill police said they responded to the intersection of Portland Street and 5th Avenue just before 4 p.m. after a report of a collision involving a bus and two girls riding a motorized scooter.

Both sustained serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

One of the girls later succumbed to her injuries. Police have not identified her at this time, but say she was a student of Haverhill Public Schools.

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