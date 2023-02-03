CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 12-year-old girl was hospitalized Friday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Concord, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian on Commonwealth Avenue by Bradford Street just after 7:30 a.m.

Responding officers discovered the child suffering from injuries after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street.

The girl was immediately treated at the scene by Concord EMS and then taken to a Boston-area hospital by medical helicopter. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police say the driver involved in the crash remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.

