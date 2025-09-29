MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating two fires at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Marblehead.

On Sunday shortly before noon, Marblehead Police and Fire reported to the church on Atlantic Avenue following reports of a small fire in the bathroom.

“Marblehead Fire quickly extinguished the fire,” officials said in a statement. “The church was not damaged.”

Police said a similar incident occurred one week previous.

“In each incident, small fires were reported and quickly contained, causing no permanent damage,” officials said. “Both incidents were investigated by Marblehead Police and Fire Departments, with assistance from the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office. The initial results of the investigation led investigators to determine that the fires were intentionally set.”

“We’re thankful that it was resolved early, and that we’re prayerful that there’s an opportunity for greater good to be happening here and that’s the opportunity we’ll take,” Rev. Msgr. Timothy Moran said.

A 12-year-old was identified as the sole suspect.

Church leaders say they would be open to speaking with the 12-year-old and find out why he did it and try to help him.

