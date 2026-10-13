BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday accused of a cooking oil crime.

Jassiel Benitez Diaz, 18, and two juveniles, all of Worcester, were arrested Saturday on charges of larceny from a building, receiving stolen property over $1,200, and using a motor vehicle during a felony, according to the Beverly Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of people stealing used cooking oil from a storage container on Cabot Street around 7 a.m. Saturday found three individuals handling a large hose beside a rental van parked on Cox Court. Inside the van, officers observed a pump and three large liquid storage tanks.

Following an on-scene investigation, officers arrested all three individuals and transported them to the Beverly Police station.

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