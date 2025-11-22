STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old boy was killed in a crash between an electric dirt bike and a car in Stoneham Friday afternoon, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Stoneham Chief of Police James O’Connor.

In a statement, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office wrote, “The preliminary information suggests that, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the 73-year-old operator of a Toyota Corolla was making a left turn off of Oak Street onto Royal Street when an electric dirt bike struck the vehicle. The operator of the dirt bike, a 13-year-old boy, was transported to Mass General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.”

Residents who heard the crash said they are heartbroken for the teenager’s family.

“I heard a big bang, I went down to the end of the street with a couple of neighbors, saw a body on the ground. I found out it was a 13-year-old,” an emotional neighbor told 7NEWS. “I saw the young kid lying on the ground, and when they said he’s going right to Mass General I knew it wasn’t good. And I pray for his parents.”

The crash is being investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Stoneham Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)