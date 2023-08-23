LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenager charged with the stabbing death of another teen in Lynn was ordered to be held without bail at his arraignment, authorities said.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office said Iram Allen Jr., 15, was arraigned as an adult in Lynn District Court on Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty to a murder charge, following the death of 17-year-old Daniel Marquez Santeliz.

The DA’s Office identified Santeliz as the victim of the stabbing that happened at the Alpha Convenience Store on Freeman Square around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to authorities, Santeliz was brought to a nearby fire station afterwards, before being taken to Salem Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A second teenager connected to the stabbing was also arrested along with Allen Jr. on Tuesday. A news release from the DA’s office stated that the teen, who was not identified due to his age, was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon and was released to the custody of his parents after his own arraignment.

Allen Jr. is scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

