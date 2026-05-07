Boston police responded to Milton Avenue in Dorchester Wednesday night following report of a person shot.

Upon arrival officers located a juvenile female suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatning injuries.

“Officers searched the area and located several juveniles throughout the residence. Officers were directed to the basement where two juvenile males were standing between the rear door of the residence and the basement door. Inside of the backpack one of the males was wearing, officers located a loaded firearm. The juvenile male was taken into custody.”

The suspect, a 14-year-old male from Dorchester, is expected to be arraigned on charges of delinquent to wit carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a rirearm without a license, and possession of a large capacity feeding device.

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