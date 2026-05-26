BOSTON (WHDH) - Cyclists of all abilities, community members, and celebrities are gearing up for the annual Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port this weekend, a choose-your-own-adventure style ride or walk for charity through Massachusetts.

The Best Buddies Challenge supports Best Buddies International, a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, inclusive living, and support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. 7NEWS has been a proud partner with Best Buddies for years.

Challenge participants may choose a 100-mile, 55-mile, or 20-mile bike ride all ending in Hyannis Port. The 100-mile ride begins at the JFK Library, the 55-mile ride starts in Carver, and the 20-mile ride departs from Sandwich, Cape Cod’s oldest town.

All riders will be fully supported, with rest stops every 25-miles and support vehicles on the road, according to Best Buddies.

Those that choose to forego a bicycle can also take part in a family-friendly 5K route that begins at the Craigville Beach Finish Line in Hyannis Port. Runners and walkers will circle around Lake Elizabeth and end back at the beach.

New England Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye is the Honorary Chair for this year’s event. All those who sign up will be able to meet Maye on race day.

After their chosen event, participants will enjoy a finish line celebration including a lobster clambake, open bar, and private concert.

The challenge kicks off on May 30, 2026.

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