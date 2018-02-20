WEST WARWICK, RI (WHDH) — Survivors of the 2003 Station nightclub fire will be joined by United States fire officials in Rhode Island to announce a new federal tax incentive for small business owners to retrofit buildings with fire sprinklers.

Fifteen years ago, 100 people were killed and more than 200 others hurt when a fire broke out inside the west warwick nightclub.

According to a FEMA report, the club did not have a sprinkler system.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)