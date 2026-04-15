SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Spring is in the air in Somerville, and even though a reminder of the winter that tormented residents is close by, people are loving April temperatures in the 70s.

“I’m so happy, I hope it’s officially here,” Ariana Licata said, a Somerville resident.

DPW crews are dismantling a giant snowpile at 90 Washington Street, a nearly four acre site owned by the city of Somerville. In the process, several buried city vehicles are being uncovered and extracted, including a dump truck which is still partially embedded.

“I actually did not know that there was still snow there,” Anahi Alarcon said, Somerville resident.

Even before crews went to work, the melting snow revealed parts of vehicles buried under tons of dirty snow. A social media post on it went viral.

“I did see it on Reddit,” Licata said. “It’s crazy how many cars that are stuck under there… I saw the post about just one car. But seeing it now, I mean, there’s a lot of cars that are just crushed.”

So far, three cars and a truck have seen the light of day. There may be more that we can’t see.

A spokesperson for the city told 7NEWS the work was pre-planned, and is not in response to all the attention the ugly mess had been getting.

“Just a bizarre solution I guess, but it worked out for everyone,” Licata said.

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