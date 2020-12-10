158 Mass. communities now considered high-risk for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list Friday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.
RELEATED: Mass. health officials announce 5,130 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths, 7-day positivity rate of 5.7 percent
In an attempt to guide schools and businesses through the state’s phased reopening plan, the colors were previously based on an area’s average virus rate out of 100,000 people.
However, many communities across the Bay State do not reach the 100,000 resident threshold. This prompted health officials to revamp the color-coding system based on population size and positivity rate.
The statewide average daily case rate is in the red zone this week at 50 per 100,000 residents with 48,789 new cases reported in the last 14 days.
One hundred and fifty-eight cities and towns now fall in the Department of Public Health’s highest-risk category for COVID-19 transmission under the state’s new guidelines. Up from the 97 that were reported last week.
The high-risk communities include:
- Abington
- Acushnet
- Agawam
- Amesbury
- Andover
- Ashland
- Attleboro
- Auburn
- Avon
- Ayer
- Barnstable
- Bellingham
- Berkley
- Billerica
- Blackstone
- Boxford
- Boylston
- Bridgewater
- Brockton
- Burlington
- Carver
- Charlton
- Chelmsford
- Chelsea
- Chicopee
- Clinton
- Concord
- Danvers
- Dartmouth
- Dighton
- Douglas
- Dover
- Dracut
- Dudley
- East Bridgewater
- Edgartown
- Everett
- Fairhaven
- Fall River
- Fitchburg
- Framingham
- Freetown
- Gardner
- Georgetown
- Gloucester
- Grafton
- Granby
- Groveland
- Halifax
- Hamilton
- Hanover
- Hanson
- Harwich
- Haverhill
- Holbrook
- Holden
- Holyoke
- Hopedale
- Hudson
- Lakeville
- Lancaster
- Lawrence
- Leicester
- Lenox
- Leominster
- Littleton
- Lowell
- Ludlow
- Lunenburg
- Lynn
- Lynnfield
- Malden
- Manchester
- Mansfield
- Marion
- Marlborough
- Marshfield
- Mattapoisett
- Melrose
- Mendon
- Merrimac
- Methuen
- Middleborough
- Middleton
- Milford
- Millbury
- Millis
- Montague
- Nantucket
- New Bedford
- Norfolk
- North Andover
- North Attleborough
- North Brookfield
- Northborough
- Norton
- Norwood
- Oxford
- Palmer
- Peabody
- Pembroke
- Pittsfield
- Plainville
- Plymouth
- Quincy
- Randolph
- Raynham
- Rehoboth
- Revere
- Rochester
- Rockland
- Rowley
- Rutland
- Salem
- Salisbury
- Saugus
- Seekonk
- Shirley
- Shrewsbury
- Somerset
- Southampton
- Southborough
- Southbridge
- Southwick
- Spencer
- Springfield
- Sterling
- Stoneham
- Stoughton
- Sturbridge
- Sutton
- Swansea
- Taunton
- Tewksbury
- Topsfield
- Townsend
- Tyngsborough
- Upton
- Uxbridge
- Wakefield
- Walpole
- Wareham
- Webster
- West Boylston
- West Bridgewater
- West Springfield
- Westfield
- Westford
- Westminster
- Westport
- Weymouth
- Whitman
- Wilbraham
- Wilmington
- Winthrop
- Woburn
- Worcester
- Yarmouth
The Department of Public Health has begun releasing information on the number of cases and contacts associated with clusters of infection in certain settings including households, organized sports, retail settings and social gatherings.
The average age of COVID-19 patients is 39, according to the report, with the 20 to 29-year-old age range reporting the highest amount of cases.
Since last week, 691 more college students have tested positive bringing the total number of cases associated with higher education to 5,376.
The report also states that 187,221 people have completed their quarantine to date and 61,181 are still undergoing theirs.
Click here to view a full town-by-town breakdown of data for all 351 communities in the Commonwealth.
Click here for more coronavirus coverage.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)