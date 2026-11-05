BOSTON (WHDH) - A 16-year-old boy accused of murdering two men in Dorchester last year appeared in court Thursday to face charges in what the victims’ relatives say was a random attack.

K’von Singleton, of Foxboro, was indicted Wednesday by a Suffolk County grand jury and is charged with two counts of murder. He pleaded not guilty in Suffolk Superior Court Thursday morning.

Proseuctors say Singleton was 15-years-old when he allegedly shot and killed Walter Wilkens, 36, of Quincy, and Anthony McIntosh, 66, of Dorchester, on May 24, 2025.

They say surveillance video shows Singleton, along with another person, on Franklin Hill Avenue when the victims, who were attending a backyard barbeque, were shot. The victims were taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries, and both were later pronounced deceased.

“There was a group of four individuals who were outside having a cookout. Two of those individuals were struck by the gunshots. The shooters ultimately make their way back onto the scooters and they flee the area,” said Alexandra Rahimi, a prosecutor.

Prosecutors said Singleton’s cell phone was what ended up linking him to the crime scene.

Eighteen months after their deaths, the victims’ relatives were in court Thursday demanding justice. They told 7NEWS the double murder was completely random.

“Walter was a beautiful soul, beautiful person. He loved his dogs. He’s a dog man. He loved his kids, he has two sons. He’s just a loving father, brother, friend – very missed,” said Kendra Pierre, a relative of Wilkens. “Today just means that we got half of the answer. You know, we’re a step forward in getting justice for Walter.”

Singleton is being held without bail. He’s due back in court in December.

Prosecutors said they are not ruling out the possibility of additional arrests in this case.

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