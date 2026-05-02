METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenager was shot inside a Wendy’s restaurant in Methuen Friday night, according to Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara.

Methuen police responded to the restaurant on Pleasant Valley Street at approximately 7:30 p.m. for a report of a person shot inside. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old victim who was shot in the arm. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The 17-year-old suspect was located by police near the scene, and turned himself in without incident.

The suspect is charged with Assault with Intent to Murder, Illegal Possession of a Firearm, and Discharging a Firearm Within 500 Feet of a Dwelling.

A preliminary investigation suggests the two teenagers are known to each other. Police said the pair got into an argument, and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim. Police said the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

“I don’t feel safe in my own city no more,” said one man who lives in the area. “I came here to work, I see all the police here, I just passed by real quick cause I heard that somebody got shot.”

The suspect is expected to be arraigned at Lawrence Juvenile Court on Monday.

The incident remains under investigation by Methuen Police.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)