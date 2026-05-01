BOSTON (WHDH) - Rodney Marshall was sworn in as the Boston Fire Commissioner Friday morning, becoming the first black commissioner in the city’s history.

Marshall joined the department in 1991 and is a Dorchester native. He attended Boston College.

One of Marshall’s proudest accomplishments was designing and overseeing the launch of the department’s cadet program, helping create new pathways for young inner-city residents to pursue a career as a firefighter.

Marshall spoke about what this moment meant for the city.

“I’m extremely aware of the weight of this moment, and the historical relevance today is a milestone, a simple passing of the torch, and another first in our history,” Marshall said.

Marshall will replace Paul Burke.

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