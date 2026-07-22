PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Seventeen of 18 jurors have been sat in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy, the mother charged with killing her three young children at her home in Duxbury in 2023.

Wednesday marked the third day of jury selection, when Clancy’s Defense Attorney Kevin Reddington said they ran out of people to question. The proceedings will resume tomorrow. Once the full jury is seated, they will settle any final motions.

The evidence presented in the case as well as witness testimony is expected to be graphic. Clancy’s husband Patrick Clancy is expected to be in court, as he has filed motions to keep certain items, including his 911 call, out of media coverage.

Prosecutors argue Lindsay Clancy, now 36, deliberately strangled her three children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8-months, with exercise bands on January 24, 2023. The children’s father found them in the basement after he came home from picking up a prescription and dinner. Clancy also attempted to stab herself, and jumped out a window of her home. She survived, but is paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair.

Clancy doesn’t dispute that Clancy killed the children but plans to raise an insanity defense. Her defense claims she was over-medicated and suffered from severe postpartum depression (PPD) at the time.

Clancy is charged with three counts of murder in the deaths of her children. She had also been previously charged with two counts of strangulation, but prosecutors dropped those charges after they decided they were redundant.

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