17 teens hold ‘lie-in’ outside White House to protest gun laws

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A group of teens assembled outside the White House Monday for a “lie-in” for gun reform.

The protest represented the 17 victims of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

The teens hope the demonstration will serve as a visual reminder of the massacre and a call to action for gun law reform.

The lie-in lasted three minutes to represent the length of the shooting.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)