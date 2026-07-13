FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bristol County District Attorney’s office confirmed a 17-year-old male was pronounced dead after drowning in South Watuppa Pond in Fall River Sunday night.

Officers immediately conducted search and rescue efforts at South Watuppa Pond after receiving a call regarding a missing teenager in the area. The 17-year-old victim was located at approximately 11:35 p.m.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

“The initial report was that a group of three juveniles were gathered in the area of South Watuppa Pond,” officials said in a statement. “Two juveniles entered the water to swim to a floating dock. The decedent struggled while in the water and did not return to shore.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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