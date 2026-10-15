ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The couple who died in an Attleboro house fire on Wednesday has been identified.

Carol Courtemanche, 78, and Paul Courtemance, 76, were found dead, along with their cat, after a fire at their home.

Attleboro Police and Fire responded to the home on Andover Avenue at about 11:28 a.m. after a health aide requested a welfare check. After attempts to contact anyone inside were unsuccessful, first responders forced entry into the home, where they located an elderly man and an elderly woman dead. Investigators also found a dead cat inside the home, according to Attleboro Police Chief Kyle P. Heagney and Attleboro Fire Chief Scott T. Lachance.

An investigation is still ongoing.

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