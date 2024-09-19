TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old is dead following a shooting at a home in Taunton early Thursday morning.

Just before 12:30 a.m., Taunton police responded to Lothrop Street after receiving report of person shot inside a home there.

Upon arrival, first responders located the victim, later identified as Khamitri Cole, 17, of Brockton, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn’s office said in a statement. Cole was pronounced dead on scene.

“Investigators later determined that a second man, an 18-year-old from Holyoke, appears to have also been shot during the same incident and transported himself to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries,” the DA’s office said.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

