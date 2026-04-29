HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old Haverhill woman was arrested on arson and conspiracy charges.

Isabella Sargent was arrested and will be arraigned on Wednesday in Haverhill District Court.

Around 2:45 a.m., crews responded to 14 Stevens Street in Haverhill for reports of heavy smoke and flames coming from a mill property. When they arrived, firefighters were met with intense conditions, prompting a multi-alarm response.

Police say no civilian injuries were reported and an investigation began.

Sargent was arrested as a result and was charged with arson of a structure and conspiracy to commit arson.

The investigation is ongoing.

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