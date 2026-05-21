BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye and his wife Ann Michael Maye made a surprise visit to Boston Children’s Hospital Wednesday to visit a teenager battling cancer.

The Maye’s stopped by to visit Wesley Araujo, a freshman at Diman Regional Vocational High School in Fall River, who is battling leukemia. Wesley recently received a bone marrow transplant after his third round of chemotherapy.

Wesley is a three-sport athlete, and he said he bonded with Drake over their love of football, baseball, and basketball.

“They just relate. Even Drake was asking Wesley, and Wesley was like “I play those three sports,’ and Drake was like, ‘so did i when I was in high school.’ And Wesley actually wore number 10 in basketball,” said Craig Araujo, Wesley’s father.

Wesley remains active in the hospital, and even walked 26.2 miles through the hospital hallways for the Boston Marathon. His father said this visit from the Patriots quarterback will be a lasting memory for him.

“He’s never going to forget that,” Craig said. “He’ll remeber that forever.”

Craig said both Drake and Wesley are now following each other on social media.

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