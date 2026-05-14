BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting over the weekend.

Jaynell Sumler, 18, is charged with assault to murder (two counts), carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID, discharging a firearm and striking a building.

Around 6:48 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to the area of 69 Kingsdale Street in Dorchester for reports of a person shot.

When they arrived, police found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a hospital and one of them suffered life-threatening injuries.

Sumler was arrested on a warrant around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

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