BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old man arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Brockton Tuesday night has been charged with Murder, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Tyree St. Cloud pleaded not guilty in Brockton District Court to one count each of Murder, Carrying a Loaded Firearm Without a License, Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a building, and Possession of Ammunition without an FID card.

Brockton police said they were alerted by Shotspotter to gunfire in the area of the BAT Bus Terminal Center on Commercial Street shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found the 17-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and evidence of several shots fired.

The victim was taken to Brockton Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police said witnesses told them the suspect, later identified as St. Cloud, fled toward Stillman Avenue. Officers eventually located him and he was arrested on Otis Street.

Police said St. Cloud told them he had dropped the gun behind an apartment on Stillman Avenue, and it was located by investigators shortly after. Through review of video surveillance and interviews, police said it appears St. Cloud and the victim got into a physical fight before St. Cloud drew his gun.

St. Cloud is expected to be back in court on April 13.

The shooting is under investigation by Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police.

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