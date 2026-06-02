TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - New details were released about a shooting in Taunton Sunday night.

Two people were shot on Adams Street; officers said a car was hit by gunfire and crashed into a fire hydrant.

Homes were also hit by bullets.

Police said a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old man were shot. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Another 16-year-old hurt in the crash was arrested on a warrant from a shooting in January.

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