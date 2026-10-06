RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in Raynham Tuesday morning, police said.

Raynham Police Chief David LaPlante and Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita confirmed that a motor vehicle crash on Route 44 killed an 18-year-old pedestrian from Brockton. Police said the victim was trying to cross the street when he was hit.

“Crews arrived to find an 18-year-old male from Brockton who had been struck by a vehicle,” officials said. “Raynham Fire crews provided immediate medical care at the scene, then transported him to Boston Medical Center – South in Brockton, where he was later pronounced dead.”

Officials said their preliminary investigation indicates that a 37-year-old from Taunton was traveling west when their vehicle struck the 18-year-old pedestrian. The driver remained at the scene as investigators and crews worked to piece together the crash.

Chipotle confirmed that the victim worked at their restaurant just a few feet from the crash scene. That location was closed for the day, the company said their thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family, friends, and coworkers.

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