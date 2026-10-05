BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox fell short of October after a domination at the hands of their hated rivals to cap off the rollercoaster season that saw the firing of a championship manager, coupled with an all-time win streak. In the end, it wasn’t enough.

“While we are proud of some of the things that happened and proud that we got to the postseason, we are definitely not satisfied. Our goal was to play deep into October and ultimately in a World Series for you, and win a World Series for New England, and we obviously fell short of that goal.”

Newley extended manager Chad Tracy’s first foray into big game decision-making faltered, with back ot back moves pulling the starter early backfiring. The Red Sox pushed back at the notion that those moves were scripted.

Now, an 87-win team will look to overcome playoff failure in an offseason more uncertain than usual with the likely impending lockout, and Breslow knows where to start.

“Our offense was inconsistent, and we got on base at a decent clip, but we didn’t really slug; we didn’t hit a ton of home runs, and not sure we took advantage of the unique venue that we play in,” General Manager Craig Breslow said. “So naturally, we’re going to think about how we improve our offense and how we can build a roster that will thrive at Fenway Park.”

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