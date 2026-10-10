Three teens are facing criminal charges in connection with the theft of used cooking oil from two businesses in Beverly, officials said.

Jassiel Benitez Diaz, 18, a 17-year-old, and a 16-year-old, all of Worcester, were arrested on charges of larceny from a building, receiving stolen property over $1,200, and using a motor vehicle during a felony, according to the Beverly Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of people stealing used cooking oil from a storage container on Cabot Street around 7 a.m. Saturday found three individuals handling a large hose beside a rental van parked on Cox Court. Inside the van, officers observed a pump and three large liquid storage tanks.

Following an on-scene investigation, officers arrested all three individuals and transported them to the Beverly Police station.

The preliminary investigation indicates the individuals removed used cooking oil from storage containers at two nearby businesses, including a restaurant at 24 Cabot St.

The Beverly Fire Department also responded to inspect the van and its contents and contained a spill. The van was towed from the scene.

Used cooking oil has resale value and is collected by companies for recycling into products such as biofuel. Police estimate the recovered cooking oil was worth approximately $2,750.

“I want to recognize the neighbor who noticed something suspicious and alerted the business owner, who then called police,” said Chief John G. LeLacheur. “That quick action helped our officers respond while the individuals were still there, resulting in three arrests.”

These are allegations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.