TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old died after a car crashed into a tree in Topsfield.

Officers on the scene had to use the jaws of life to remove the victim from the car.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police say he was the only person inside the car at the time.

Speed appears to have played a factor.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)