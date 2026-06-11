BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman on a flight from San Francisco to Munich was arrested Thursday and is accused of attacking another passenger.

That flight was later diverted to Logan Airport as a result.

Massachusetts State Police say the woman was handcuffed, and it is unknown if there were any injuries.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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