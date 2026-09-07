MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Milford man was arrested in connection with a stabbing Sunday night.

Edwyn Sanchez, 19, was arrested Sunday night.

Police say that on Sunday, around 6:24 p.m., several calls reported a stabbing in the area of Hayward Street. One caller reportedly said they were en route to the hospital with an 18-year-old victim.

When they arrived at Hayward Street, police said they found several blood stains on the pavement. The alleged suspect, later identified as Sanchez, was seen in the area. Police say while speaking to him, they saw blood on his arms and legs.

Sanchez was later taken into custody. He is charged with assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disturbing the peace, and disorderly conduct.

The victim in the stabbing was taken to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester via LifeFlight with life-threatening injuries.

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