STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old was pulled from a pond in Stoughton Thursday afternoon, according to Stoughton police.

Stoughton Police and Fire responded to Ames Pond on Highland Street at approximately 3:45 p.m. following a report of a kayaker in distress in the water.

Highland Street was closed between West Street and Canton Street for a short time while crews were on scene, but it has since reopened.

Police said the boater was taken to the hospital. No word on their condition.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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