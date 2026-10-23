NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old woman has been charged and issued a summons in connection with the damage of a lawn at an event venue in Nahant early Wednesday morning, Nahant police said.

Destiny Cintron, of Haverhill is charged with Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and Defacing or Damaging Property.

On Wednesday, Nahant police said they received a report of an individual who appeared to be doing donuts in a white Kia on the lawn at an event venue on Nahant Road at approximately 12 a.m. While responding, police said they received an additional report that the car had left the venue and was heading toward Valley Road.

The Kia was located shortly after and officers initiated a traffic stop. Responding officers said they saw mud and grass on the car’s tires.

The property owner said she was home when the incident happened.

“The messages started flying in. Nahant’s a pretty small community, so it didn’t take long for word to travel even though it was beyond midnight and I think most people were sleeping,” said Yasmene Driscoll, the property owner. “It’s just disappointing. You know, it’s a pain, it’s expensive, it creates headaches for both the 19-year-old that made a poor decision that did it and for us.”

Driscoll said she does not believe the venue was targeted.

“I honestly think that kids were joy riding and saw a big open field, it was dark, I’m not even sure they registered that there was an entire family legacy business sitting behind the open space,” she said.

Cintron was issued a summons to appear in Lynn District Court.

The incident remains under investigation by the Nahant Police Department.

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